Sanders® Candy Declares November 13th National Sea Salt Caramel Day

148 Years of Sanders' Kettle-Cooked Caramel Confections - A Day to Savor

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanders® , the iconic caramel and chocolate confection company, proudly declares the inception of the very first National Sea Salt Caramel Day, a celebration slated for November 13th and officially acknowledged by the National Day Archives . With a heritage dating back to 1875, Sanders® Candy has woven itself into the fabric of Michigan families' lives, and today, this iconic brand with its renowned Sea Salt Caramels has captured the hearts of confectionery enthusiasts not only across the nation but also on an international stage. It's only fitting that we pay homage to this legacy with a dedicated day of appreciation.

Celebrate National Sea Salt Caramel Day with Sanders®!

Immerse yourself in the indulgent world of Sanders® Candy, featuring its famous kettle-cooked, small-batch caramel enrobed in premium chocolate and accented with a delicate sprinkling of sea salt. On November 13th, you're granted the perfect excuse to indulge in these culinary treasures. You can opt for the classic Sanders® Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, or Pecan Sea Salt Caramels. Alternatively, tantalize your taste buds with their seasonal delights, such as Sanders® Pumpkin Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, Maple Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, or Peppermint Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels. Whether you seek the timeless favorites or the limited-edition creations, Sanders® Sea Salt Caramels are readily available at retailers nationwide and can be conveniently ordered through SandersCandy.com .

"What a sweet day it is! We are thrilled to finally have a special day to celebrate Sea Salt Caramels, for the first time this year and ongoing every year, on November 13th," shared Jennifer Bauer, the Chief Marketing Officer at Second Nature Brands, the proud home of Sanders® Candy. "For decades, people have enjoyed and shared these perfectly balanced, delicious bites of heaven. Today, we can't wait to celebrate National Sea Salt Caramel Day with you by together enjoying Sanders® Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels," she concluded.

About Sanders

Established in 1875, Sanders® products and chocolate shoppes were woven into the lives of Michigan families and the legendary brand has continued to win over hearts as the leading source of confections on a national and international scale with items like its Milk Chocolate Pecan Clusters and Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels. With its rich heritage and commitment to exceptional quality, Sanders® Candy has become a beloved name in the world of caramel and chocolate confections. Using time-honored recipes and the finest ingredients, Sanders' confections are designed to make every occasion special. For more information visit SandersCandy.com and to tantalize your taste buds, follow us on Instagram @sanderscandy and Facebook @sanderscandy.

About Second Nature Brands

Second Nature Brands is a leading creator of snacks and treats that make lives better, naturally. By investing in new product development, thoughtful ingredient sourcing, and innovative business processes, Second Nature Brands is reimagining premium and better-for-you snacks and treats. Under its growing family of brands is Kar's Nuts®, Second Nature Snacks®, Sanders Chocolates® and Brownie Brittle®. Second Nature Brands has an extensive distribution network across the United States and a growing direct-to-consumer eCommerce presence. Visit SecondNatureBrandsus.com to learn more.

Rachel Powell

516.314.7730

SOURCE Sanders®