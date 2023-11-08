Sanders® Candy Unveils Fall and Holiday Limited-Release Seasonal Treats

Savor the Season with Sanders' Kettle-Cooked Caramel Confections, Crafted in Captivating Seasonal Flavors

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanders® , the iconic caramel and chocolate confection company, is introducing its product lineup for the 2023 fall and holiday seasons! Featuring its high-quality chocolate and famous slow-cooked, small-batch caramel with a sprinkle of sea salt, these seasonally inspired treats including Pumpkin Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, Maple Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels and Peppermint Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels will be available in a variety of festive packaging sizes, perfect for gifting or enjoyed as a special treat!

Sanders® Seasonal Offerings

For fall, Sanders® Pumpkin Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels and Maple Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels will be available in 7oz. pouches from September to December. This holiday, there is an abundance of items including Sanders® Dark and Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels as well as Peppermint Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels which will be available in 7oz. pouches, 7oz. gift boxes and 18oz. gift tubs from November to January. Minis in Dark and Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels will also be available this holiday season in a 3.75oz. pouch, perfect for your holiday road trip! The limited-edition Sanders' seasonal offerings are available at select retailers nationwide and on SandersCandy.com while supplies last.

"We are thrilled to unveil our highly anticipated seasonally inspired treats for fall and the holiday season at Sanders® Candy," said Jennifer Bauer, CMO at Second Nature Brands. "Consumers have been celebrating with and gifting our caramel and chocolate confections for 148 years and this year is no exception! We have created a wide variety of limited-release treats that capture the essence of the seasons with flavors like pumpkin, maple and peppermint along with our core chocolate and caramel confections. We can't wait for everyone to continue to make memories around and experience the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that has made Sanders® Candy a beloved name," she concluded.

About Sanders

Established in 1875, Sanders® products and chocolate shoppes were woven into the lives of Michigan families and the legendary brand has continued to win over hearts as the leading source of confections on a national and international scale with items like its Milk Chocolate Pecan Clusters and Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels. With its rich heritage and commitment to exceptional quality, Sanders® Candy has become a beloved name in the world of caramel and chocolate confections. Using time-honored recipes and the finest ingredients, Sanders' confections are designed to make every occasion special. For more information visit SandersCandy.com and to tantalize your taste buds, follow us on Instagram @sanderscandy and Facebook @sanderscandy.

About Second Nature Brands

Second Nature Brands is a leading creator of snacks and treats that make lives better, naturally. By investing in new product development, thoughtful ingredient sourcing, and innovative business processes, Second Nature Brands is reimagining premium and better-for-you snacks and treats. Under its growing family of brands is Kar's Nuts®, Second Nature Snacks®, Sanders Chocolates® and Brownie Brittle®. Second Nature Brands has an extensive distribution network across the United States and a growing direct-to-consumer eCommerce presence. Visit SecondNatureBrandsus.com to learn more.

