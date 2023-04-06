Sanders Morris Harris and Proteus, LLC Renew Partnership Goals to Expand Private Investment Opportunities to RIAs and Fund Managers

INDIANAPOLIS, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus, LLC, an innovative portfolio management and private investment solutions provider, and Sanders Morris Harris (SMH), a high-touch custodial and brokerage service provider, have renewed their partnership commitment to bring a full-service, private investment solution to RIA clients.

"Sanders Morris Harris was an early adopter of the Proteus Platform and was instrumental in helping us establish relationships with Dallas area GPs residing on our platform. As a high-caliber client service provider, we are flattered they recognized the inherent value that the Proteus Platform added to their service offering."

"Together, SMH and Proteus provide their clients with a robust and comprehensive service offering. We look forward to growing our partnership to continue meeting the private investment needs of their client base." -Jason Brown, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Proteus.

SMH will offer private investment products to their clients that have been sourced and due diligence performed by Proteus, along with private investments sourced and due diligence performed by SMH and their vast network of GPs and Asset Managers.

SMH provides custodial services to advisors and will continue to use Proteus, LLC as an alternative investment platform through their Institutional Group. Additionally, SMH will leverage Proteus' leading technology platform and related infrastructure to offer alternative investments to their Accredited Investor and Qualified Purchaser clients seamlessly.

Proteus offers a variety of solutions to clients ranging from access to individual managers, managed strategies, comprehensive alternative asset models, and custom solutions for asset managers and asset allocation firms.

About Sanders Morris Harris

Sanders Morris Harris LLC is a privately owned, dually registered broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisory firm established in 1987. Tectonic Financial, Inc., its parent company, has over $5 billion in client assets under management. Other affiliated entities include T Bank, N.A., one of Texas's leading specialty lending banks; Tectonic Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser primarily focusing on institutions, families, and individuals; and HWG Insurance Agency LLC, a full-service personal and commercial insurance agency. This group provides a diverse suite of financial services – commercial banking, family office, institutional trading, investment and risk management, and trust options.

Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About Proteus

Proteus, LLC is an alternative investment platform solution for high-end wealth advisors. The platform provides access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, including private funds, alternative investment model portfolios and sub-asset class pools which invest across the alternative investment strategy spectrum. Wealth advisors and their Accredited Investor and Qualified Purchaser clients use the platform to research alternative investment managers and investments, review due diligence materials and construct custom portfolios, minimizing the hurdles and inefficiencies that have plagued alternative investors for decades. Proteus, LLC's fully integrated platform is an enterprise solution which also provides portfolio construction tools, integrated portfolio accounting and consolidated K-1s.

SOURCE Proteus, LLC