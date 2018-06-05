Sanderson Farms Spotlights Women in Agriculture

According to the most recent Census of Agriculture, 31% of American farmers are female. Almost 1 million strong, these women generate a $12.9 billion economic impact.

Sanderson Farms' Women in Agriculture series spotlights several hard-working professionals who contribute daily to the company's success. Each week for a month, Sanderson Farms will release a new Women in Agriculture profile on its corporate blog and social media platforms.

"We have so many intelligent, dedicated women making a difference through their positions here at Sanderson Farms," said Hilary Burroughs, Director of Marketing. "It is our hope that their stories will educate and even inspire others to pursue careers in agriculture."

Christie Harrison, a Sanderson Farms family farmer in Collins, Mississippi, is first to be featured.

"The industry is mostly men and, years ago, you didn't hear much about women farmers; but that's changing," said Harrison. "Women are natural nurturers, and that's a strength when it comes to growing chickens."

Upcoming features include Sanderson Farms employees Alicia Walker, Corporate Quality Control Auditor; Dr. Amy Batal, Corporate Nutritionist; and Dr. Marty Ewing, Director of Technical Services.

