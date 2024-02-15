Sanderson Firm and WorkCompCollege Partner to Launch Medicare Secondary Payer Accreditation (MSPA), a Revolutionary On-Demand MSP Training Course and Designation

BRADENTON, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanderson Compliance LLC, a subsidiary of Sanderson Firm PLLC, a leading Medicare Secondary Payer ("MSP") compliance firm, and WorkCompCollege.com, a virtual training platform for the workers' compensation ecosystem, are excited to announce the official launch of an MSP educational accreditation course for claims professionals, Medicare Secondary Payer Accreditation ("MSPA").

MSP is an often challenging and intimidating area of compliance for both new and seasoned claims professionals alike, whether it be in workers' compensation, general liability, or no-fault/Med-Pay claims. Even more, federal courts themselves have, perhaps somewhat frustratingly, described the Medicare Secondary Payer Act as among "the most completely impenetrable texts within human experience."

Despite the complexity of MSP compliance and the desire for claims professionals to remain informed on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' ("CMS") increased MSP policy enforcement year-over-year, current certifications/courses available in MSP are often not updated with new CMS MSP initiatives. Some require in-person attendance to become certified, which is costly for the aspiring student and their employer. The MSPA student may take the course at their own pace, alleviating days out of the office.

Sanderson Firm and WorkCompCollege foresaw the need for the industry to have a completely virtual, current and comprehensive certification for claims professionals seeking to obtain their MSP certification in their own time schedules.

Heather Sanderson, Chief Executive Officer of Sanderson Firm PLLC stated, "I am absolutely enthused to partner with WorkCompCollege and bring a fresh MSP compliance learning certification to the industry. MSPA will set the standard for MSP certification moving forward, and this virtual certification is just the beginning of our future MSP educational initiatives with WorkCompCollege." Robert Wilson, President of WorkCompCollege added, "with WorkCompCollege's unique training platform and Sanderson Firm's MSP subject matter expertise, we are confident that MSPA students will significantly benefit from the curriculum."

MSPA Course Highlights and Benefits:

MSPA provides a comprehensive but concise course curriculum organized by topics, including Medicare Set-Asides, Medicare conditional payments, and mandatory insurer reporting as required by Section 111 of the Medicare, Medicaid, and SCHIP Extension Act of 2007.

MSPA students will benefit from an online, on-demand curriculum where students may progress through the course at a pace most convenient for their busy schedules.

MSPA makes MSP approachable. The curriculum is perfect for all MSP knowledge levels and all job types; no advanced knowledge is required. Additionally, regular updates will be made available to students through www.msp-accreditation.com as part of continuing education. Students will enjoy the ability to communicate directly with course faculty if questions arise.

Lastly, students who successfully complete the MSPA course will receive a physical certificate of completion and may proudly display MSPA as a professional designation in their signature. To learn more about MSPA, please visit www.msp- accreditation.com.    

