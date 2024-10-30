Sanderson Firm Partners with WorkCompCollege to Launch MSPCollege and the Medicare Set-Aside Certified Planner ("MSACP")

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanderson Compliance LLC, a subsidiary of Sanderson Firm PLLC, a leading Medicare Secondary Payer ("MSP") compliance firm, and WorkCompCollege.com, presents the official launch of its newest accreditation for claims professionals, Medicare Set-Aside Certified Planner ("MSACP").

Given the success of the Medicare Secondary Payer Accreditation ("MSPA") released earlier this year, MSACP now joins MSPA as the second premiere course offered under the newly created MSPCollege (www.mspcollege.com).

MSPCollege- All Things MSP Medicare Set Aside Certified Planner (MSACP)

Graduates of MSACP will be proficient in developing Medicare Set-Asides (MSAs) for various claim types. Students will acquire an understanding of the MSA process, administration, and optional submission to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). MSACP provides a variety of presenters with diverse expertise. Alongside Sanderson Firm experts, faculty includes Greg Gitter, President Legacy Claim Solutions, John Kane, SVP Ametros, and Christian Kolb, AVP Excess Workers' Compensation Claims of Safety National.

MSACP students will benefit from an online curriculum where they complete the course at their own pace and communicate directly with the faculty if questions arise. Updates are provided to students through www.mspcollege.com for continuing education.

Medicare Secondary Payer Accreditation - Updates

MSPA is introducing new faculty. We are excited to welcome John Kane, SVP Ametros covering professional administration and Brian MacAllister, Senior Medicare Unit Manager Liberty Mutual covering Section 111 Reporting.

MSPCollege students have the luxury of taking these courses on their time. Other courses require in-person attendance and are not updated with new MSP initiatives.

Heather Sanderson, CEO Sanderson Firm PLLC stated, "I am thrilled about MSACP, which is needed by the Medicare Set-Aside industry, especially as Medicare continues to push on Medicare Set-Aside initiatives and the reporting of MSAs starting April of 2025... I am equally excited about updates to MSPA, and the launch of MSPCollege, as we seek to add more courses to assist those in the industry broadening their expertise."

Bob Wilson, President WorkCompCollege said, "We are enthused about partnering with Sanderson Firm on yet another online educational course, adding to the roster of accreditations in MSP compliance from MSPCollege."

John Kane, Ametros added, "We are excited to collaborate on this educational initiative, which allows us to combine our strengths and talent to deliver a course that will make a lasting impact."

For questions on MSPCollege, please contact [email protected].

