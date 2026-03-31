Sanderson Firm PLLC Named Again to Inc.'s List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast

BRADENTON, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. announced today that Sanderson Firm PLLC has once again been recognized on its annual Inc. Regionals: Southeast list, which highlights the fastest-growing privately held companies across the Southeast economy. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, where Sanderson Firm PLLC currently ranks #92, this Southeast list offers a data-driven look at independent small businesses driving growth. Companies on this list had a median growth rate of 89 percent, collectively added 12,079 jobs, and contributed $3.4 billion to the region's economy.

Inc. Regionals

This continued recognition reflects Sanderson Firm's sustained growth, industry leadership, and commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clients.

"It is an incredible honor for Sanderson Firm to once again be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southeast," said Heather Sanderson, Chief Executive Officer of Sanderson Firm PLLC. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our clients, and the strong relationships we've built across the Medicare Secondary Payer industry. We are grateful for the continued support that has made this recognition possible."

About Sanderson Firm

Sanderson Firm, a proud woman-owned business, specializes in Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) services. Its team of legal and clinical professionals brings more than 700 years of combined experience in the MSP industry. The firm serves as trusted counsel and MSP compliance services vendor to some of the nation's most well-recognized insurance carriers, self-insured companies, third-party administrators, as well as regional insurers and governmental entities.

About Inc. & Its Methodology

Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: risk-takers, innovators, and driven leaders who are building the future of business. The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

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SOURCE Sanderson Firm PLLC