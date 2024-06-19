Sanderson Firm Successfully Completes SOC 1 Type II Compliance for Enhanced Client Security

BRADENTON, Fla., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanderson Firm PLLC, a leading Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance services provider firm servicing the insurance and property casualty industry nationwide, is proud to announce the successful completion of their SOC 1 Type II Report.

Sanderson Firm is keenly aware that its clients are invested in privacy and protection measures for its vendors, particularly those that handle Protected Health Information (PHI). Completion of the SOC 1 Type II further solidifies Sanderson Firm's commitment to providing secure and reliable services for its clients, particularly as demand for Sanderson Firm's innovative Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) services offerings continues to expand.

Last year, in April 2023, Sanderson Firm PLLC completed its SOC 1 Type I Examination. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("AICPA"), a System and Organization Controls (SOC Report) is the most widely recognized authoritative guidance to provide service organizations a uniform method for disclosing independently assessed information about the design and operation of internal controls related to their services.

While the SOC 1 Type I report describes procedures and controls installed by an organization, the SOC 1 Type II report delivers evidence about how those controls have been operating over an audited time period.

Heather Sanderson, Founder and CEO stated, "This SOC 1 Type II report communicates the checks and balances Sanderson Firm diligently enforces to ensure quality control to ensure optimal service for our clients. Sanderson Firm's successful completion of multiple SOC Reports only further assures our current and prospective clients that best practices and procedures related to security, privacy, and processing integrity are continuously followed by all Sanderson Firm personnel."

Sanderson Firm's SOC 1 Type I and SOC 1 Type II reports were issued by Cherry Bekaert, one of the nation's largest and top-rated accounting firms.

For more information, or to receive a copy of Sanderson Firm's SOC 1 Type II report for your claim organization's review, please contact [email protected]

