Sandersville Railroad Adds Two Additional Users of the Hanson Spur

News provided by

Sandersville Railroad

05 Sep, 2023, 14:00 ET

New Partners Boost Agriculture and Economic Value in Region

SPARTA, Ga., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sandersville Railroad Company has announced Veal Farms Transload, LLC and Revive Milling, LLC as additional users of its planned rail spur in Hancock County, Georgia. Veal Farms Transload and Revive Milling will leverage the spur to transport refined grain ingredients and other agricultural products to food producers and biodegradable plastic manufactures.

The Hanson Spur will allow Veal Farms and Revive Milling to reach new customers that they cannot currently serve due to rail service limitations and high transportation costs. The rail spur will also provide local farmers in Middle Georgia with more cost-effective access to consumers of their agricultural products, resulting in increased demand for Georgia-grown crops. These economic and agricultural benefits will support economic growth and prosperity in Georgia's heartland.

"We are excited that the Hanson Spur will serve as an integral part of Veal Farms and Revive Milling's continued growth," says Sandersville Railroad President Ben J. Tarbutton, III. "It gives us great pride to know that our rail spur will not only benefit our new partners but also aid farmers throughout the region."

The 4.5-mile-long Hanson Spur will connect the CSX Transportation (CSX) rail line that runs along Ga. Highway 16 in Hancock County to the Heidelberg Materials aggregate quarry in Sparta, Ga. Veal Farms Transload and Revive Milling are located in nearby Sandersville, Ga. The spur is projected to benefit the Hancock County community, initially generating over $1.5 million in annual economic benefit and creating jobs for the county. No additional trips will be necessary with the addition of the new users, and no environmentally hazardous materials will be transported on behalf of either company.

"The Hanson Spur presents a unique opportunity for our customers and farmers across the region," said Cale Veal, Managing Member of Veal Farms Transload, LLC and Revive Milling, LLC. "The new spur will reduce our transportation costs on behalf of the farmers we work with and allow us to move agricultural products like soft red winter wheat, organic corn, rapeseed and soybeans into new markets."

The Sandersville Railroad Company has taken numerous steps to ensure the safety and well-being of both the environment and the community. The route complies with the highest railroad design standards while minimizing any impact on sensitive environmental areas and taking measures to ease any disruption to the everyday lives of Sparta, Ga. residents. The spur will have one trip per day Monday through Friday at 20 miles per hour or less.

The Hanson Spur will be Sandersville Railroad's first expansion in Hancock County. In addition to the economic growth brought by the spur, Sandersville Railroad anticipates supporting Hancock County's local initiatives. Veal Farms and Revive Milling join Pittman Construction and Heidelberg Materials as confirmed users of the spur line. Sandersville Railroad plans for the Hanson Spur to be fully operational by the end of 2024. 

About Veal Farms Transload, LLC
Veal Farms Transload is the parent company for Veal Farms, LLC, a leading producer of grain for major poultry and agricultural processing companies, and Veal Farms Trucking, LLC, which delivers agricultural products from rail to end users and from producers to rail. Veal Farms Transload is the only certified organic transload facility in the state of Georgia registered with the Food and Drug Administration.

About Revive Milling, LLC
Revive Milling purchases and processes grain from its raw state to food ingredients and then sells and transports those refined ingredients to food producers. Revive Milling is the only facility in the State of Georgia certified by the Federal Drug Administration as a non-GMO and organic milling facility. For more information, please visit: https://revivemilling.com/

About the Sandersville Railroad Company
The Sandersville Railroad Company is a privately held shortline railroad in Sandersville, Georgia. Established in 1893, the railroad has a long history of providing excellent freight service to Washington County. The 130-year-old company maintains ten miles of mainline track and five miles of branch lines as well as five locomotive engines and more than 600 railcars that service key industries in Middle Georgia. Sandersville Railroad is the single largest kaolin rail originator in the world. For more information, please visit: https://www.sandersvillerailroad.com/ 

SOURCE Sandersville Railroad

Also from this source

Sandersville Railroad Adds Pittman Construction to List of Hanson Spur Users

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.