Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort Completes Major Renovation of Linkside Conference Center

"This project signifies the resort's commitment to providing the highest quality meeting experience for attendees and resort guests," stated Deidra Stange, Director, Regional Sales. "Linkside Conference Center compliments our meeting space in the Baytowne Conference Center perfectly and allows us to offer more opportunities to meetings and corporate incentive groups. Our meeting professionals look forward to presenting Linkside Conference Center's transformation to our customers."

The transformation of Linkside Conference Center features a southern coastal contemporary look. Meeting planners can utilize the resort's creative and unique landscape options including outdoor gathering spots—lawns, marina, pool decks, terraces and beach, a sunset luau on the beach, a night of entertainment aboard a luxury yacht, charter boat fishing, team-building and much more. Options for mixers and private dining are just steps away in the 26-acre pedestrian Village of Baytowne Wharf, offering several entertainment, retail and dining options.

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort is a major destination for all seasons and all ages, and was named the #1 Resort on Florida's Emerald Coast. Sandestin features miles of beaches and pristine bayfront, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, 19 swimming pools, a 113-slip marina, a fitness center and spa, meeting space and The Village of Baytowne Wharf, a charming pedestrian village with events, shopping, dining and nightlife.

Sandestin offers 65,000 square feet of function space from the gulf to the bay. The resort features the 32,000-square-foot Baytowne Conference Center, the largest ballroom on Northwest Florida's Gulf Coast and the most sophisticated meeting facility in the region. In addition to its 13,500-square-foot ballroom, the Baytowne Conference Center offers boardrooms, break-out rooms and functional meeting space on the Grand Lawn.

Sandestin also features more than 25 break-out rooms for meetings of virtually all sizes, a 12,600-square-foot exhibit hall, two bayside conference rooms and four boardrooms, all supported by Sandestin's on-site team of award-winning professional sales, conference services and culinary staff experts.

