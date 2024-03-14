SANDESTIN GOLF AND BEACH RESORT NOW OFFERS LUXURY AND PREMIUM RENTAL PROPERTIES ON HOMES & VILLAS BY MARRIOTT BONVOY

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort today announced that select rental properties are available on Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy .

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is a curated and growing collection of over 140,000 premium and luxury whole home rentals located in more than 800 prime destinations around the world. Leveraging Marriott International's decades of delivering exceptional hospitality experience, each home is professionally managed and meets the company's design, cleanliness, safety, and amenity standards. The platform is also part of the award-winning travel program Marriott Bonvoy, enabling members to earn and redeem points for all stays.

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy will feature Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort units managed by Sandestin Rental Management in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Nestled on the Northwest Florida coast, Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort is more than just a destination—it's a sanctuary where the Gulf of Mexico's crystal waters meet the serene beauty of the Choctawhatchee Bay. With its rich history dating back over five decades, Sandestin offers guests a glimpse into a world where luxury and nature coexist harmoniously.

A Tapestry of History: Sandestin's storied past is reflected in its diverse collection of homes, ranging from modern luxury condominiums to charming beachside cottages, each with a story to tell. This historic resort has grown alongside the Emerald Coast, becoming a beacon of hospitality excellence.

Notable Design: Sandestin's properties are a showcase of architectural brilliance, blending Southern elegance with coastal contemporary designs. From the meticulously planned landscapes to the interior decor, every detail is thoughtfully curated to offer unparalleled comfort and style.

Premier Locations: The resort boasts some of the most sought-after addresses along the Emerald Coast. Whether it's a beachfront villa offering breathtaking sunsets or a bay-side retreat with easy access to water sports, each property provides a unique vantage point to enjoy the natural beauty of Sandestin.

Sandestin vacation homes are designed to provide an escape where guests can immerse themselves in relaxation, adventure, and luxury. With access to championship golf courses, world-class tennis facilities, and a vibrant village of shopping and dining options, the resort embodies the essence of a premium lifestyle.

By joining Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort extends an invitation to discerning travelers worldwide to experience the magic of the Emerald Coast. From historic significance to architectural marvels and prime locations, Sandestin's homes are ready to welcome guests seeking an unforgettable stay.

Before being added to the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort units managed by Sandestin Rental Management were audited and reviewed by Marriott International to meet the company's high standards for regulation, design, and amenities.

"We are thrilled to partner with Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, marking a significant milestone in our journey at the resort," said Melissa Watson, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. "This collaboration opens up a world of extraordinary experiences for over 150 million Bonvoy loyalty members, offering them a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the luxury and charm of the Emerald Coast through our premium and luxury rental properties. Joining this esteemed platform allows us to extend our signature hospitality to a wider audience, enhancing our visibility and affiliation with Marriott International, a leader in the global hospitality industry. We look forward to welcoming Marriott Bonvoy members to discover the unparalleled beauty and adventures that await at Sandestin."

Hallmarks of Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy service, which will be adopted by Sandestin Rental Management, include:

24/7 support

24-hour check-in either in-person or through a touch keypad

High-speed Wi-Fi

Premium bed linens and towels

Kitchen essentials

Professional cleaning pre and post-stay

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is the premiere booking platform for customers who prefer premium and luxury rental offerings that prioritize consistency, quality, and unparalleled loyalty through the travel loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy . The platform's curated selection of homes connects travelers to thousands of rental properties around the world with space for guests to enjoy their most treasured travel moments including home-cooked dinners with extended family, lawn games in the backyard, or celebrating a milestone birthday with family and friends. Connect with @HomesandVillasbyMarriott on Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT SANDESTIN GOLF AND BEACH RESORT®

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort®, the #1 Resort on Florida's Emerald Coast, is a major destination for all ages and all seasons. The resort invites guests to experience 2,400 acres with over 70 charming neighborhoods featuring nearly 1,000 vacation rentals including condominiums, villas, homes and townhomes. The resort features 85,000 sq. ft. of meeting space, more than seven miles of beaches and pristine bay front, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, 6 pickleball courts, 20 swimming pools, a 226-slip marina, a fitness center and spa. Shop, dine and play at the charming pedestrian village, The Village of Baytowne Wharf. New developments include Hotel Effie Sandestin, a 250-room luxury hotel that opened in February 2021, and Osprey Pointe which opened in the summer of 2020 adding an additional 77 vacation condominiums. Every year Sandestin® welcomes families from all over the US to the resort to make cherished memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit: www.sandestin.com @Sandestin | #Sandestin

MARRIOTT CONFIDENTIAL AND PROPRIETARY INFORMATION. The contents of this material are confidential and proprietary to Marriott International, Inc. and may not be reproduced, disclosed, distributed, or used without the express permission of an authorized representative of Marriott. Any other use is expressly prohibited.

SOURCE Sandestin Investments LLC