Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort Taps Andrew Lott as Executive Director of Resort Sales

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort today announced that Andrew Lott has been appointed Executive Director of Resort Sales. In his new role, Lott will be responsible for growing existing accounts, generating new business to maximize all revenue streams and leading sales strategies and initiatives for the Resort as well as the Sandestin Hotel and Conference Center which is expected to break ground in August 2018.

"Andrew is a talented and experienced sales professional and we are delighted to welcome him to Sandestin," stated Mark Hodgdon, General Manager, Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. "He is a welcome addition to our team."

Lott joins Sandestin with over 20 years of hospitality experience and extensive knowledge of the conference and group sales sector. Prior to joining Sandestin he served as Director, Resort Sales for the Omni Amelia Island Plantation and began his hospitality career at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Lott received a bachelor's degree in anthropology from the University of Toledo.

About Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort: Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, named the #1 Resort on Florida's Emerald Coast, offers 65,000 square feet of function space from the gulf to the bay. The resort's 32,000-square-foot Baytowne Conference Center includes the largest ballroom on Northwest Florida's Gulf Coast with 13,500-square-feet. The newly renovated 15,000 square-foot Linkside Conference Center includes a 12,600-square-foot exhibit hall, two bayside conference rooms and four boardrooms. In 2018, Sandestin will break ground on the Sandestin Hotel and Conference Center, a 250-room full-service hotel and conference center located adjacent to the Baytowne Conference Center featuring 20,000+ square feet of meeting space and a 13,000-square foot ballroom. Additionally, Osprey Pointe at Sandestin will soon launch and will be the newest neighborhood of luxury condos in Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort.

All venues are supported by Sandestin's on-site team of award-winning professional sales, conference services and culinary staff experts. As a member of Visit South Walton and Visit Florida, the resort features more than seven miles of beaches and pristine bayfront, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, 19 swimming pools, a 113-slip marina, a fitness center and spa, meeting space and The Village of Baytowne Wharf, a charming pedestrian village with events, shopping, dining and nightlife.

