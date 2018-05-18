Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandestin Investments, LLC has announced Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company whose growing portfolio includes more than 100 properties worldwide, will manage the newly developed Sandestin Hotel and Conference Center.

Sandestin Investments, LLC has announced Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company whose growing portfolio includes more than 100 properties worldwide, will manage the newly developed Sandestin Hotel and Conference Center slated to open in 2020. (PRNewsfoto/Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort)...

"Highgate was selected for their breadth of experience operating hotels across the U.S. and abroad," stated Sara Becnel, Executive Director, Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. "We know their expertise will allow the Sandestin Hotel and Conference Center to realize its highest potential and value while providing our guests with a truly unique experience."

The new Sandestin Hotel and Conference Center will be a 250-room full-service hotel and conference center located adjacent to the Baytowne Conference Center at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. This four-star hotel is the first new development within Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort in over 4 years. Construction will commence in August 2018 with completion projected for April 2020.

"Highgate is thrilled to be managing this new, full-service hotel that we expect will be something very special within the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort and community," said Steve Barick, Chief Operating Officer, Highgate. "We are confident this hotel and its state-of-the-art meeting and event space, plus the existing resorts' abundant conference facilities, will make this a first-class, group and meetings destination option, and we are excited to be a part of it."

The new full-service hotel will include a three-meal restaurant, a lobby bar, room service, a luxury spa, a fitness facility, a signature rooftop pool and bar allowing Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort to better meet the needs of our leisure traveler as well as expand our group business. Guests of the hotel will have access to the many amenities offered by Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort including more than seven miles of beaches and pristine bayfront, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, a 113-slip marina.

About Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort: A major destination for all seasons and all ages, Sandestin was named the #1 Resort on Florida's Emerald Coast. The resort invites guests to a world of 2,400 acres and 30 charming neighborhoods featuring 1,300 vacation rentals, condominiums, villas, town homes and the best in hotel accommodations.

About Highgate: Highgate is a premier hospitality investment and management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry.

Aleis Tusa

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort

AleisTusa@sandestin.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandestin-investments-taps-highgate-to-manage-new-hotel-300650799.html

SOURCE Sandestin Investments, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sandestin.com

