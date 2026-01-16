Sandglass Capital Secures US $300 Million Capital Commitment from Moody Aldrich Partners

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moody Aldrich Partners (MAP), a private investment firm based in Boston, has committed US$300 million to funds managed by Sandglass Capital, an investment firm specializing in emerging market special opportunities. Founded in 1988, MAP is a fiduciary for discreet families and institutions with a legacy of supporting high-calibre, specialist managers known for their expertise and disciplined execution.

Sandglass Capital, founded in 2013, concentrates on event-driven investments in sovereign and corporate credit and equity opportunities in Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and South Asia. Ranked in Global Investment Report's Top 50 Hedge Funds, Sandglass has more than quadrupled the returns of the Barclay Hedge Emerging Market Index over the past five years and outpaced the S&P 500 over that period.

"We are honoured to have been selected by MAP, an astute long-term investor whom we deeply respect," notes Genna Lozovsky, Sandglass Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, "Their commitment enables us to take advantage of the wide range of opportunities in emerging markets in the coming years."

Sandglass co-founder Michelle Kelner adds, "This commitment by MAP adds Sandglass to a very short list of firms to receive its backing over their 37 years of investing. We look forward to a mutually rewarding partnership for years to come."

Bill Moody, MAP Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer shared, "Uncovering overlooked emerging markets sovereign and corporate opportunities requires the acumen, judgment and expertise we found most evident in Sandglass Capital."

MAP's Chief Investment Officer and Co-Executive Officer Eli Kent corroborates, "Sandglass has built an exceptional team. Their acute understanding of and ability to capitalize upon restructurings, turnarounds and market dislocations -- as well as their ability to engage with local decision makers and mitigate systemic risks -- were some of the many factors that inspired our conviction and decision to invest in the firm."

About Moody Aldrich Partners (MAP)

MAP is a Boston-based, SEC-registered investment advisor formed in 1988 as a private investment office for its founding principals with substantial long-term capital. Established to protect and compound their capital, MAP adheres to a highly selective discipline to identify, invest in, and cultivate distinctive, niche investment opportunities. MAP is an active, strategically aligned capital partner deriving benefit from the manager's returns while providing anchor capital for distinct opportunities and leveraging its discreet global network of qualified investors to invest into the manager alongside the partners of MAP.

About Sandglass Capital

Sandglass Capital is a global investment management firm that specializes in emerging market distressed and stressed credit. It concentrates on event-driven investments in sovereign and corporate credit, particularly restructurings, turnarounds and market dislocations. Founded in 2013, Sandglass manages a suite of funds investing in public and private securities and in companies and countries facing special situations, focusing on Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and South Asia. Sandglass has offices in New York, London and Dubai.