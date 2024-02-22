Sandhills Global Launches Auction Values, Comprehensive Resource for Industry Auction Prices

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global today announces the introduction of Auction Values, an indispensable new resource offering auction results for recently sold construction equipment, farm machinery, trucks, trailers, recreational vehicles, motorsports vehicles, turf equipment, livestock, and many other types of equipment plus attachments, parts, and components. The announcement includes the new AuctionValues.com website and the monthly Auction Values magazine, which will debut on March 8th.

AuctionValues.com offers a continuously updated and fully searchable database of auction results aggregated from across the construction, agriculture, and transportation industries, including Sandhills’ online and live simulcast auction platforms, AuctionTime and Equipmentfacts, in addition to other platforms and numerous auction houses in the United States and Canada.
"Auction Values offers unprecedented access to auction prices not only from our own platforms' auction results, but from sources industrywide," says Chief Operations Officer Evan Welch. "This is valuable data for auctioneers, dealers, financial institutions, and others who need current, accurate market values to make strategic choices and mitigate risk."

The Auction Values publication will complement the website and serve as a comprehensive industry guide. Each issue of the magazine will include equipment values at auction from the previous month, a calendar of upcoming AuctionTime and Equipmentfacts auctions, and sections illuminating the latest market trends for heavy- and medium-duty trucks, semitrailers, heavy- and medium-duty construction equipment, tractors, combines, and compact and utility tractors. The magazine will be distributed directly to auctioneers and dealers in the U.S. and Canada.

About Sandhills Global
Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. These include Machinery Trader, TractorHouse, Truck Paper, and Controller, among many other brands. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

Contact Sandhills
www.sandhills.com/contact-us
402-479-2181

SOURCE Sandhills Global

