Sandhills Global Launches Auction Values, Comprehensive Resource for Industry Auction Prices

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global today announces the introduction of Auction Values, an indispensable new resource offering auction results for recently sold construction equipment, farm machinery, trucks, trailers, recreational vehicles, motorsports vehicles, turf equipment, livestock, and many other types of equipment plus attachments, parts, and components. The announcement includes the new AuctionValues.com website and the monthly Auction Values magazine, which will debut on March 8th.

AuctionValues.com offers a continuously updated and fully searchable database of auction results aggregated from across the construction, agriculture, and transportation industries, including Sandhills’ online and live simulcast auction platforms, AuctionTime and Equipmentfacts, in addition to other platforms and numerous auction houses in the United States and Canada.

"Auction Values offers unprecedented access to auction prices not only from our own platforms' auction results, but from sources industrywide," says Chief Operations Officer Evan Welch. "This is valuable data for auctioneers, dealers, financial institutions, and others who need current, accurate market values to make strategic choices and mitigate risk."

The Auction Values publication will complement the website and serve as a comprehensive industry guide. Each issue of the magazine will include equipment values at auction from the previous month, a calendar of upcoming AuctionTime and Equipmentfacts auctions, and sections illuminating the latest market trends for heavy- and medium-duty trucks, semitrailers, heavy- and medium-duty construction equipment, tractors, combines, and compact and utility tractors. The magazine will be distributed directly to auctioneers and dealers in the U.S. and Canada.

