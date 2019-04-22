Sandhills Global Launches LiftsToday.com for Buyers & Sellers of Lifts & Lift Equipment

LiftsToday.com features listings for lift equipment from sellers across the U.S. and in international markets. Users can browse listings by category, manufacturer, model, year, price, condition, or location, or search for individual assets. Listings include asset specs and details, location information, photos and videos, and seller information so buyers can reach out directly. Qualified sellers manage and update listings through the Sandhills Cloud, a web-based suite of business applications that includes inventory management, lead oversight, advertising, and many other services.

LiftsToday.com is the fifth major brand extension of Machinery Trader, which has served buyers and sellers of construction equipment for over 40 years. To address growing demand within specific niche industries formerly encompassed by MachineryTrader.com, within the past two years Sandhills Global has launched CraneTrader.com (for cranes and related equipment), ForestryTrader.com (for logging and other forestry equipment), OilfieldTrader.com (for oilfield equipment), and PowerSystemsToday.com (for generators and other power equipment).

"LiftsToday.com comes as a direct response to the growing demand for a broad range of lift equipment for construction, industrial, warehousing, retail, and other applications," says Sandhills' Director of North America Construction Stephanie Olberding. "In addition to providing a dedicated online marketplace for the lift market, LiftsToday.com offers integrated valuation, financing, escrow, hauling logistics, and other services that provide buyers and sellers alike with added convenience and cost savings."

Sellers interested in listing equipment on LiftsToday.com can contact Sandhills directly for more information.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute data, connecting buyers and sellers in the construction, agriculture, aviation, and transportation industries worldwide. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

