Sandhills Global Market Data Shows Dropping Used Inventory Levels and Increasing Asset Values Across Farm Equipment and Heavy-Duty Truck Markets

Chart Takeaways The used inventory on TruckPaper.com , MachineryTrader.com , TractorHouse.com , AuctionTime.com , and Sandhills' other industry-leading websites and trade publications provide an enormous share of the data that Sandhills tracks for its analysis and reporting. This data is reflected in Sandhills' Used Price Index. Note the following in reference to the accompanying charts:

With used heavy-duty truck inventory continuing to decline, Sandhills market data shows ongoing value increases; average values for sleeper trucks underscored these market factors with a 4 percentage point improvement year-over-year.

Recovery in the farm equipment market was highlighted by a 2.78% YOY gain in September, guided in part by tractor inventory trending down year-to-date across horsepower groups. The reduction in used tractor inventory contributed to average YOY price increases across all tractor segments.

In the heavy-duty construction market, the 4.07% YOY decrease was driven by average price declines YOY in the 0- to 5-year age groups within the excavator and dozer categories.

