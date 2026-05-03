Sandhills Medical Foundation, Inc., d/b/a Sandhills Medical Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Sandhills Medical cybersecurity incident

MCBEE, S.C., May 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Sandhills Medical data breach. Sandhills Medical learned of the cybersecurity incident between November 27 and 29, 2025.

What Happened

On May 8, 2025, Sandhills Medical discovered it had been the victim of a ransomware attack. Sandhills Medical began an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts and a forensic firm. That investigation determined an unauthorized third party accessed Sandhills Medical's server directly and obtained personal information for select patients.

Information Exposed

Affected personal data includes names, personal health information, and birth dates. This data breach has affected an estimated 169,017 people.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Sandhills Medical may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Sandhills Medical breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Sandhills Medical incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Sandhills Medical

Based in McBee, South Carolina, Sandhills Medical operates as a Federally Qualified Community Health Center (FQHC) that provides community-based primary health care services.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above to connect with our team regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP