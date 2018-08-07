Sandhills Publishing Launches OilfieldTrader.com, an Online Marketplace for Oilfield Equipment

OilfieldTrader.com includes listings for oilfield equipment from sellers across the U.S. and in international markets. Users can browse listings by category, manufacturer, model, year, price, condition, or location, or perform specific search queries for individual assets. Qualified sellers (dealerships, brokers, auctioneers, and rental and leasing companies), post equipment to the website through the Sandhills Cloud, a suite of mobile-friendly, web-based business tools that includes solutions for real-time asset valuations, inspections, quoting, advertising at retail, rental, and wholesale, sending equipment to auction, invoicing, and more. Resources for shipping, insurance, financing, and payment processing are also integrated to streamline transactions for both buyers and sellers.

OilfieldTrader.com is the third significant brand extension of Machinery Trader, which has connected buyers and sellers of heavy machinery and construction equipment on a global scale for over four decades. In 2017, Sandhills launched CraneTrader (a monthly magazine and online resource for cranes and rigging equipment), followed by ForestryTrader (a print and online resource for logging equipment) earlier this year. These niche market resources strategically segment the heavy machinery marketplace to provide better exposure for equipment sellers and quicker access to equipment for buyers.

"Each of our brands has become synonymous with buying and selling equipment for the industry it serves," explains Sandhills' Director of New Products Evan Welch. "OilfieldTrader.com extends that initiative to the oil industry, making it especially easy for buyers in the market for oilfield equipment to find exactly what they're looking for, and for sellers to reach them directly."

Sellers interested in listing equipment on OilfieldTrader.com can contact Sandhills directly for more information.

