Sandhills Publishing To Host Exhibit Honoring Fallen Military Veterans At Lincoln Campus June 19th Through June 29th

Organized by Omaha-based non-profit Patriotic Productions, the Remembering Our Fallen exhibit is one of 15 state memorials representing 60 percent of U.S. service members killed in combat since 9/11. In addition to photo memorials, Patriotic Productions also heads up a number of other projects, including an annual speaker series presented to high school students that highlights stories of perseverance and a short film series that documents living history through stories told by World War II veterans. Over the last several years, Sandhills Publishing and Patriotic Productions have also collaborated to organize honor flights for World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans—a project that, since 2008, has chartered almost 3,500 veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the Vietnam Wall and other memorials.

Central to every project is Patriotic Productions' mission to honor U.S. military members and their families. "We must remember these American heroes and speak their names when we see their family members. We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom," said Patriotic Productions' Bill Williams in a statement. "While this memorial is about those who have died, it was created for the living to help families in their grief, while reminding all of us of the terrible price paid for our freedom by our current generation of military."

For Sandhills Publishing, ongoing collaborations with Patriotic Productions are part of a larger commitment to honoring military members, veterans, and their loved ones. "The Remembering Our Fallen exhibit tells the stories of veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation," said Sandhills' Chief Administration Officer Nancy Paasch. "They are our family, friends, colleagues, neighbors, and heroes, and we are humbled and honored to have the opportunity to support such an important tribute."

The Remembering Our Fallen photo memorial is open to the public in the lobby of Sandhills Publishing's Cyber Center, located at 123 West Harvest Drive near the Highlands neighborhood in north Lincoln.

