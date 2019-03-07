Sandhills to Host Dealer Forum on March 21st in Chicago

LINCOLN, Neb., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Publishing will host more than 100 dealers, auctioneers, rental and leasing companies, and other sellers in the agriculture, construction, commercial trucking, and aviation industries at a dealer forum event in Chicago, Illinois, on March 21st. In addition to roundtable discussions and seminars, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in one-on-one consultations focused on individual strategies for long-term sales growth.

Sandhills—the Nebraska-based tech company behind such brands as Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, TractorHouse, Truck Paper, AuctionTime, RentalYard, and more—has held annual and semi-annual forums attracting attendees from across the country and around the world for nearly two decades. The Chicago forum will kick off with one-on-one consultations with industry experts covering key areas including asset valuation software; retail, wholesale, and auction marketplace solutions; global wholesale parts networks; and digital marketing efforts including high-value SEO and SEM strategy. The forum follows with seminars, roundtable discussions, and demonstrations that focus on key industry challenges and opportunities. Topics include insights on new and engaging ways to sell, the latest asset valuation and market assessment technology, best practices for remarketing new and used assets through multiple sales and marketing channels, and ways to streamline financing, payment processing, shipping, and other logistics. Forums also provide dealers with networking opportunities and information about the user-friendly, industry-specific products from Sandhills.

"To reach and communicate with today's buyers, equipment sellers need technology that's easy to implement and built specifically for their industry," explains Sandhills' Chief Administration Officer Nancy Paasch. "Our forums are designed to educate sellers and provide actionable steps and resources that help them overcome obstacles and capitalize on key market opportunities through simple yet powerful technology that eliminates pain points and revenue drains, all while improving efficiencies and streamlining internal operations."

Register for the upcoming dealer forum through your Sandhills sales rep, or by contacting Sandhills directly.

About Sandhills Publishing

Sandhills Publishing is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, aviation, and technology industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Publishing—we are the cloud.

Contact Sandhills:

www.Sandhills.com

human-resources@Sandhills.com

(402) 479-2181

SOURCE Sandhills Publishing Company