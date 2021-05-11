Sandi Rygwalski Fryer of CDS Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS, the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Sandi Rygwalski Fryer, its Vice President of OEM & Channel Sales, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. The annual list acknowledges the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.

Mike Kuehn, Chief Revenue Officer at CDS, said, "Sandi has been integral in building out our channel program. Since starting in September 2020, Sandi and her team have been managing and growing both the OEM partners Multi-Vendor Services (MVS) channel business and the MVS channel businesses within CDS. Thanks to her experience in various channel sales leadership and management roles at IT, software and cloud companies, she has given us valuable insight in building out our new global channel program, CDS Commit, which helps solution providers bring the most advanced, comprehensive and complementary infrastructure services to their enterprise customers."

Blaine Addon, CEO of The Channel Company, said, "CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth. We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

About CDS

CDS is the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide. Its Raytrix MVS software platform offers a range of mission-critical data center hardware maintenance and support for high-end storage, server and network equipment. CDS offers post-warranty support services through OEMs and channel partners, servicing a diversified customer base throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's maintenance and support services are designed to extend the useful life of its clients' IT infrastructure, further increasing return on investment for these systems. CDS employs highly skilled, industry-certified engineers and dedicated account managers globally. Partnering with the leading data center infrastructure providers to deliver MVS on a global basis, CDS is assisting more than 700 customers in 45 countries to unlock spend in the data center across enterprise IT infrastructure with diverse maintenance needs and cost containment requirements.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Carissa Ryan, CTP for CDS

[email protected]

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Conover Tuttle Pace/CDS

Related Links

https://esportstechnologies.com/

