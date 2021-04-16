Sandia International Launches more Secure, Private Vaccine Pass Technology

SecuSeal™ digital health card provides immediate, more secure proof of vaccination status while protecting privacy. Tweet this

"…as we increase the number of people vaccinated, we know some people may have a need to demonstrate that they are vaccinated… Our role is to help ensure that any solutions in this area should be simple, free, open-source, accessible to people both digitally and on paper, and designed from the start to protect people's privacy…"

An increase "vaccine passports" in the United States and globally is anticipated or already required, especially for domestic and international travel. Domestically, even if not required, a vaccine passport could exempt cardholders from strict testing and quarantine requirements. Sandia's cardboard SMART Health Card can be improved at a small cost vs. creating a whole new secure document.

"We saw this opportunity to incorporate our decades of digital experience with SMART technology solutions for government use with increasing fraud protection through non-digital storage for this very sensitive vaccine authentication," Alexander Ayanru, president of Sandia International.

Using the standard COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sandia International adds a unique VDS (Visible Digital Seal) after the first (or second) vaccination to seal the information with the owner present, creating a relationship between the Vaccination Certificate and the owner. Verification of a vaccination cardholder's identity requires a simple read of the digital seal that immediately brings the picture of the cardholder for a visual 1:1 verification, online and offline.

ABOUT SANDIA INTERNATIONAL

Sandia International is a full-service secure ID technology provider offering integrated identification, enrollment and access control products and solutions to help forward-thinking organizations in finance, education, health, government, and other industries identity, authenticate, verify, and track physical and digital data—to create the trusted spaces and things people want. Sandia is a minority-owned, HUB certified company. For more about information, visit sandiainternational.com.

SecuSeal is based on SealCrypt™ technology adapted as a vaccine credential authentication solution that combines simplicity, ease of use, economy, security, and accessibility for all income levels.

SealCrypt is a registered trademark of Advanced Track & Trace.

SOURCE Sandia International, Inc.