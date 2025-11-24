Sandisk Set to Join S&P 500; Upwork, First Interstate BancSystem, PTC Therapeutics to Join S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Nov 24, 2025, 18:01 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600: 

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Sandisk Corp. (NASD: SNDK) will replace The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) in the S&P 500, and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASD: PTCT) will replace Sandisk in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, November 28. S&P 500 constituent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is acquiring The Interpublic Group of Companies in a deal expected to close soon, pending final conditions.

  • Upwork Inc. (NASD: UPWK) will replace Premier Inc. (NASD: PINC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, November 28. Patient Square Capital is acquiring Premier in a deal expected to be completed November 25, pending final closing conditions.

  • First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASD: FIBK) will replace Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, December 2. Gildan Activewear (TMX/NYSE: GIL) is acquiring Hanesbrands in a deal expected to be completed December 1, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

November 28, 2025

S&P 500

Addition

Sandisk

SNDK

Information Technology

November 28, 2025

S&P 500

Deletion

Interpublic Group

IPG

Communication Services

November 28, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Upwork

UPWK

Industrials

November 28, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

PTC Therapeutics

PTCT

Health Care

November 28, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Sandisk

SNDK

Information Technology

November 28, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Premier

PINC

Health Care

December 02, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

First Interstate BancSystem

FIBK

Financials

December 02, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Hanesbrands

HBI

Consumer Discretionary

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

