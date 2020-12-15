Sandler And Gainsight Partner To Launch Customer Success Focus Training

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler (www.sandler.com), one of the largest training organizations in the world, is partnering with Gainsight, the customer success platform that helps businesses manage customer retention and expansion.

Customer Success Managers (CSM), one of the fastest growing professions, is a role that is still being defined by the industry. Through the Sandler / Gainsight partnership, organizations will now have access to a formal, customizable skills development program, with certification, created exclusively for the Customer Service (CS) professional – joining Sandler's award-winning methodology with Gainsight's expertise in operationalizing CS.

Scott Salkin, Gainsight's VP of Revenue Marketing and Partnerships says, "Today, it's more critical than ever for both 'born in the cloud' SaaS companies, as well as more traditional businesses going through digital transformations, to put their customers at the center of their growth and focus on over-delivering outcomes. We're thrilled to be partnering with Sandler on a program that delivers for businesses, for their CS teams and ultimately, for their customers." CS professionals who are Sandler-trained will be able to utilize Gainsight insights to provide the most successful, productive CSM-customer relationship possible.

"Our current research shows that while the majority of new revenue comes from existing clients, over 65% of organizations don't have a strategy to go deep within their customer base to bring additional value and create a long-term relationship. Moving past onboarding and adoption to increase expansion and renewal requires new skills. We are excited to partner with Gainsight (part of the Vista family) to do that," said David Mattson, President and CEO of Sandler.

Gainsight's innovative technology helps companies by identifying at-risk customers, creating systematic processes to mitigate concerns, and efficiently ramping up engagement efforts. The company's Customer Cloud offers a powerful set of solutions focused on customer success, product experience, revenue optimization, and customer data, that together enable businesses to put the customer at the center of everything they do. For more information visit www.gainsight.com.

Sandler provides innovative customer-focused content, tools and resources designed to increase performance and stature of those involved in revenue generation. Delivery modalities include Virtual Instructor-Led Training (livestream and on-demand), Online Courses (SandlerOnline LMS), and in-person ILT via 270 local offices as well as the Corporate Development Division which serves enterprise organizations. For more information visit www.Sandler.com.

