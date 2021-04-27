Sandler and Vidyard Create New Technology Partnership to Bring Video for Remote Sales Training to Businesses

OWINGS MILLS, Md., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler (www.sandler.com), one of the largest training organizations in the world, and Vidyard, the leading video platform for businesses, have joined forces to help sales teams embrace personalized video to better connect with customers and prospects.

As the importance of video in sales has continued to rise, this partnership brings personalized video training and technology to sales teams everywhere to help them source and close more business when they can't be there in person.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sandler to bring the power of video to salespeople everywhere," said Tyler Lessard, VP of Marketing and Chief Video Strategist at Vidyard (https://vidyard.link/sandler). "By combining the most robust video tools with best-in-class training services, we will help sales teams learn how to connect with more prospects and close deals faster in an increasingly virtual world."

Mike Montague, Global Head of Content at Sandler remarked, "This is a very collaborative partnership. Vidyard has created a tool that is cutting-edge, easy to use, and will help salespeople save time and create simple, effective videos. By combining our best practices for sales with Vidyard's best practices for video, it's clear that video messaging is going to play a huge role in sales success going forward."

"This partnership continues Sandler's dedication to provide our enterprise clients and our network with the cutting-edge tools they need to increase the performance and stature of those involved in generating revenue," added Sandler President & CEO David Mattson. "We want Sandler to be the first call for anyone interested in transforming their sales team into a world-class powerhouse. Our partnership with Vidyard shows our dedication to continual growth."

Vidyard helps salespeople connect with their audiences in a whole new way through engaging, personalized, and measurable video experiences. Vidyard's video selling tools are free to access and work seamlessly with the tools salespeople use today, including Outlook, Gmail, Google Chrome and a variety of sales engagement and CRM tools.

Sandler provides innovative client-focused content, tools, and resources via Virtual Instructor-Led Training (livestream and on-demand), Online Courses (SandlerOnline LMS), and in-person Instructor-Led Training via 270 local offices as well as the Corporate Development Division which serves enterprise and global organizations.

To learn more, please visit:

https://www.sandler.com/resources/webinars/leveraging-video-to-make-the-sale/

SOURCE Sandler