Sandler Law Group Announces New Partners and Of Counsel

"It is our honor to recognize the contribution of these outstanding legal professionals to the firm. Each possesses an extraordinary depth of subject matter expertise and operates with a personal dedication to delivering exemplary support for our clients," says Andy Sandler, the firm's Chairman and CEO . "The advancement of these outstanding lawyers reflects our firm's active and strong commitment to diversity in the legal profession and to ongoing investment in continued business growth."

About Sandler Law Group's Partners and Of Counsel

Brad Cope, Partner, has more than twenty-five years of legal experience in the residential mortgage industry, both in-house and in private practice, advising financial institutions and licensed lenders on mortgage origination and regulatory compliance issues. Brad holds a B.A. from Rice University (Cum Laude) and a J.D. from Duke University.

Christina Jenkins, Partner, has dedicated more than twenty years to the mortgage industry, with extensive experience in residential and commercial originations, servicing, and compliance. She advises clients on a broad range of mortgage banking compliance issues, assisting lenders from origination to closing as well as in post-closing compliance review, with a special emphasis on Texas legal practice. Christina holds a B.A. and a J.D. from Texas Wesleyan University.

David Pederson, Partner, offers more than thirty-five years of legal and compliance experience in banking, consumer finance, real estate, and construction law. He has focused experience in mortgage lending origination and servicing requirements, secondary marketing issues, usury and fee exportation, and state licensing and examination. He holds a B.A. from the University of Texas and a J.D. from the University of Houston.

Diane Jenkins, Of Counsel, focuses her practice on residential mortgage lending and advises clients on matters related to loan documentation and state and federal compliance. She has extensive experience practicing as in-house counsel and compliance officer for both mortgage originations and servicing companies. Diane holds a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a J.D. from the University of Tulsa.

Regina Uhl, Partner, has extensive experience in real estate transactions and document preparation, providing services to some of the nation's largest mortgage lenders. Her experience includes service as General Counsel of a national mortgage lender. Ms. Uhl is licensed as an attorney in Texas, Kentucky, and Illinois and is certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization for her demonstrated expertise in the area of Residential Real Estate law. Ms. Uhl received her B.A. from the University of Dallas and her J.D. from St. Mary's University School of Law.

About Sandler Law Group

Sandler LLC (Sandler, PLLC d/b/a Sandler Law Group in Texas) offers mortgage companies a holistic residential mortgage loan process that includes compliance management strategies, regulatory expertise, document preparation, closing and fulfillment services for the mortgage lending industry. To learn more about Sandler Law Group, please visit www.sandlerllc.com .

Brad Cope is the attorney responsible for the content of this release. Other than as noted at www.sandlerllc.com , the attorneys of Sandler Law Group are not certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

