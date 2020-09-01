Sandler Law Group's Closing Team Lead, Shay Vaughn, Receives HousingWire 2020 Insiders Award

"There is just no one like Shay. When you need to get it closed, funded, handled or solved, she will get it done. Whether it is staff, clients or business partners, everyone wants Shay working with them and on their team," says Ken Mezger, Director of Operations, Sandler Law Group. "Shay is simply the best, and we are very lucky to have her."

Ms. Vaughn has more than 16 years of experience in the residential mortgage business, including closing, funding, loan processing, post-closing, auditing, agency insuring, title curative and foreclosure processing. She currently leads a team of 50+ closers who provide service to more than 50 clients, building and maintaining positive relationships through excellent communication and faster turn times for closings, fundings and investor purchases.

"To say I'm thankful for this honor would be an understatement. Being selected as a recipient of such a prestigious accolade from among the talented pool of professionals is beyond special," says Shay Vaughn, Closing Team Lead at Sandler Law Group. "I've been most fortunate to find a career that reflects my true passion and will hopefully allow me to inspire future recipients to strive for excellence. I have an abundance of gratitude for Sandler Law Group for allowing me the opportunity to flourish and grow."

One of Ms. Vaughn's most notable accomplishments this year was helping a client when COVID-19 forced them to shut down an operations center with no ability to work from home. She was able to coordinate with the client and internal resources to take on twice the client's previous loan closing volume. She has managed the difficult balance of maintaining service levels while adjusting processes and procedures to increase productivity and minimize risk, and she has been a steadfast voice of encouragement for her staff and peers.

"Shay is an integral member of the Sandler Law Group team. Her clients and peers depend on her, and she is always willing to go above and beyond for them," says Andy Sandler, Chairman of Sandler Law Group. "Industry recognitions like this one demonstrate the importance of celebrating the behind the scenes efforts of those who work so diligently to produce results on a daily basis. We are so proud of Shay and thank her for all she does to lead the way in delivering exceptional service to our valued clients."

About Sandler Law Group

Based in Dallas, Sandler Law Group delivers legal and support services in residential mortgage lending transactions. From residential mortgage legal review and advice to rigorous compliance analysis, Sandler Law Group ensures that the residential mortgage loan closing process goes as smoothly as possible. The firm also has a dedicated team of experts to assist private banking clients with high-speed loan document preparation and legal review. For additional information, please visit www.sandlerllc.com .

SOURCE Sandler Law Group