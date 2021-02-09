Sandler Named A 2021 Top Franchise And A Top Franchise For Veterans By Franchise Business Review

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler (www.sandler.com) has once again been named a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review and late last year was also named a Top Franchise for Veterans, which adds to the multitude of honors Sandler has accrued over the years.

Sandler is one of the largest training organizations in the world, providing innovative customer-focused content, tools and resources designed to increase performance and stature of those involved in revenue generation. Delivery modalities include Virtual Instructor-Led Training (livestream & on-demand), Online Courses (SandlerOnline LMS), and in-person ILT via 270 local offices as well as the Corporate Development Division which serves enterprise organizations.

Programs focused on Prospecting, Social Selling, Enterprise Selling, Customer Success, Sales Management, Selling Into the C-Suite, and Coaching result in common processes, culture and sales language within client organizations, translating to increased revenue and more accurate forecasting.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

Sandler was among over 300 franchise brands, representing more than 28,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Sandler franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"There are thousands of successful franchise companies operating in North America, but many of those companies do not offer a solid investment opportunity for the actual franchise owners," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review.

David Hiatt, Director of Franchise Development at Sandler, said, "I am happy to be bringing people to Sandler for a life-changing experience. In a traditional business startup, you have to be, do, and think of it all. A franchise, however, offers a proven business model that has been well thought out and successful. You don't need to reinvent the wheel."

