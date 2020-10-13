Sandler Named a Top 20 Online Sales Training Company By Selling Power Magazine

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler (www.sandler.com) is one of the largest training organizations in the world, providing innovative customer-focused content, tools and resources designed to increase performance and stature of those involved in revenue generation. In the face of the pandemic, Sandler was able to accommodate clients with a strategic move to online training, and the expansion of online tools and the Sandler Digital Library, which earned them a place on Selling Power Magazine's first list of the Top 20 Online Sales Companies in 2020.

Selling Power is the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs. According to Selling Power founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, "Recent research from McKinsey & Company shows 90% of sales teams have transitioned to remote selling. Finding a sales training partner that can deliver effective learning virtually – the same way B2B sales teams are conducting business – will be crucial for leaders as they navigate the current crisis and plan for the future."

"We are honored that our ability to successfully pivot and provide online training in the midst of the pandemic finds us on this list," said David Mattson, President and CEO of Sandler. "Since we are always on the cutting edge of everything in our industry – with our online courses, webinar archive, My Sandler app, virtual instructor-led courses and training sessions, and strategic alliances – it was a tactical, yet natural, move for us."

Selling Power's criteria for selecting companies to the list included:

-Platform and applications used for delivery of online training

-The scope and breadth of online offerings

-Methodologies for supporting participant retention

-Strength of client feedback as it relates to customer support, ROI, ease of use, and overall client satisfaction

Mattson continued, "While many of our centers have been able to return to in-person training, it's important to be able to offer an online alternative to those who need that option. This recognition from Selling Power is a nice addition to the accolades Sandler has already received this year from Training Industry, Franchise Business Review, and Entrepreneur."

Sandler's delivery modalities include Virtual Instructor-Led Training (livestream & on-demand), Online Courses (SandlerOnline LMS), and in-person ILT via 270 local global offices as well as the Corporate Development Division which serves enterprise organizations.

SOURCE Sandler