Sandler Named Top Franchise By Franchise Business Review

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Business Review (FBR) has named Sandler #1 in the Business Services category for the second year in a row in their ranking of the Top 200 Best Franchises of 2020, which was announced last month. In addition, FBR named Sandler (www.sandler.com) one of the Top 50 Franchises for Women.

Franchise Business Review surveys thousands of franchisees from hundreds of leading brands every year. They then analyze the data from each brand using 33 benchmarking questions; this data creates what FBR calls an overall Franchisee Satisfaction Index. Other contributing factors are the size of the franchise system and the percentage of franchisees that participated in the survey. FBR has surveyed over 1,100 franchise brands, representing tens of thousands of franchisees; this makes their benchmark an extremely powerful tool.

As part of the Franchisee Satisfaction Index, they measure franchisee engagement and satisfaction in eight key areas: Training & Support, Systems & Operations, Executive Leadership, Core Values, Franchisee Community, Self-Evaluation, Financial Opportunity, and General Satisfaction.

Ron Taylor, Vice President, Franchise Development for Sandler says, "This is the second year in a row that we've been named #1 in the Business Services category. We are thrilled that our franchisees are so positive about our business and their businesses. We continue to strive to make sure that our franchise network always has new programs and tools, via our strategic alliances, to bring their clients the best training that can be offered."

Sandler dominates the global training market through an unparalleled network of more than 270 local offices worldwide and professionals in more than 30 countries, as well as a stellar Corporate Accounts division at the world headquarters. Serving global enterprise organizations as well as small to medium-sized businesses, Sandler's experts offer leading-edge expertise on a wide range of sales, sales management, leadership, and management topics.

