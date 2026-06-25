Sandler Partners Adds Pricing to SCOUT Email: An Industry-First Way to Run Connectivity Lookups from Your Inbox

Built in-house based on Partner feedback, SCOUT helps Partners identify Connectivity solutions across 75+ Providers in the U.S. and Canada. With SCOUT email, Partners can simply send an address—up to 50—to SCOUT using the same email they use to log in to the Sandler Portal. AI automatically detects and processes each request, returning Connectivity availability results along with pricing attachments from the top LEC and Cable companies available at the address directly to their inbox in minutes.

By delivering both availability and pricing information in a single response, SCOUT email continues to help Partners find Connectivity options faster, begin pricing conversations sooner, and keep opportunities moving forward—all without logging into the Portal.

To learn more about how tools like SCOUT and its email functionality can help accelerate Connectivity sales conversations and support business growth, become a Partner today! Already a Partner? Connect with your Channel Manager to learn how you can begin using SCOUT email and receive pricing directly in your inbox today.

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 250+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

SOURCE Sandler Partners