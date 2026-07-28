Sandler Partners Expands Portfolio with Point5, Bringing Practitioner-Led Managed Connectivity to the Channel

As enterprises expand into multiple sites and regulated markets, Connectivity projects often run into trouble after the contract is signed. Point5 stays on the account from design through post-sale support, handling data and voice optimization, colocation sourcing, and MPLS migration for organizations moving off legacy systems. For Partners, it means bringing complex, global Connectivity deals to clients in pharma, finance, AEC, and healthcare with a team in place to see them through.

"Point5 fills an important need for Partners pursuing high-value Connectivity deals in regulated and global environments," said Mark Phaneuf, SVP, Channel – East and Canada. "They give our Partners access to many new suppliers throughout the world that are unique to Sandler and were previously not in the Channel. Point5's vendor-agnostic, execution-first approach provides another way to help our Partners support their clients with specialized Connectivity requirements. We're pleased to add them to our portfolio and have had some large wins already!"

"Complex connectivity deals live and die on execution, not just carrier relationships," said Brandon Byrne, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at Point5. "By joining Sandler's network, we bring our practitioner-led model directly to those deals, ensuring there's a team behind every partner that will get it done."

With this partnership between Sandler Partners and Point5, Partners can pursue complex, multi-site Connectivity deals without sacrificing confidence in how they get delivered.

About Point5

Point5 is a Managed Connectivity Provider (MCP) built to close the Execution Gap between what carriers promise and what enterprises experience in delivery. Point5 owns design, sourcing, delivery, and support end to end, with senior practitioners staying on the account. Point5 serves multi-site, global, and regulated enterprises across pharma, finance, AEC, and healthcare. Visit www.point5.net or contact [email protected].

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners helps empower its network of leading independent Sales Partners to deliver a comprehensive range of technology solutions to organizations worldwide, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), and Continuity. Its community-focused approach enables Partners to identify the right solutions for customers quickly and objectively from a diverse portfolio of more than 220 Providers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to an innovative suite of sales tools within the Sandler Portal — including SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center — several of which are AI-powered, all backed by a robust support network, dedicated Sales Engineering expertise, and rich marketing resources. Together, these tools and resources empower Partners to focus on what they do best: delivering quality, value, innovative features, unmatched expertise, and exceptional service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partners community also benefit from the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a dedicated team committed to ensuring commissions are accurately identified, tracked, and paid.

Sandler Partners – Media Contact

Tina S. Dyksterhouse

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310-861-2295

SOURCE Sandler Partners