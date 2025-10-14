Sandler Partners Announces 2025 Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients

News provided by

Sandler Partners

Oct 14, 2025, 12:00 ET

Top Independent Technology Distributor Sandler Partners' 2025 National Summit Culminates with Award Recognition of Top Industry Professionals and Organizations at their Closing Gala & Dinner.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provider Channel Managers were recognized at the 2025 Sandler Partners National Summit in Huntington Beach, California. This year's event brought together more than 1,000 members of the Sandler Partners community for a mix of educational panels, a keynote, and sessions across the Technology, Sales, and Growth tracks. Attendees also connected with 65+ leading technology Providers in the Exhibit Hall, making it a week of both recognition and opportunity.

Sandler Partners National and Regional Channel Manager Award Recipients:

National Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients:

East Region Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients:

  • Canada | Steve Jacklitch, CallTower

  • New York/New Jersey | Chris Fuhry, NHC

  • Mid-Atlantic | Lewis Urena, Spectrum

  • Georgia & The Carolinas | Scott Bender, Airespring

  • New England | Shane Senior, NHC

  • Florida | Scott Costa, Ooma

Midwest Region Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients:

  • Great Lakes | Austin Thompson, NHC

  • Mountain | Mark Merritt, Spectrum

  • Central | Kaycee Mikeska, NHC

  • Midwest | Peter Gasparro, Zultys

Southwest Region Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients:

West Region Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients:

"Channel Managers are often the first touchpoint for our Partners," says Managing Partner Alan Sandler. "What truly sets them apart is how deeply they care about the outcomes they help create. Their dedication shows in every detail—the extra effort, the collaboration, and the drive to deliver the right solution for each customer. Our award winners exemplify that spirit, working side-by-side with Partners to build trust, solve challenges, and elevate the experience from start to finish. That's the essence of the Sandler Partners community."

This year's National Summit also featured The Surfrider Foundation as the designated charity partner, with an on-site exhibit sharing their mission to protect the world's oceans and coastlines—and ways for attendees to get involved through personal action and support.

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach
Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 200+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUTSolutions FinderScout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

