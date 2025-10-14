Sandler Partners Announces 2025 Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients

National Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients:

Kevin Bednarz, Granite





Chasidy DeSantis, Lumen





Helene Fakhery, GoTo





Holly Hunt, Cipher





Marina Kay, Nextiva





Chris Simmons, NHC





Michael Spartz, NICE





Stacey Tillman, Five9

East Region Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients:

Canada | Steve Jacklitch, CallTower





New York/New Jersey | Chris Fuhry, NHC





Mid-Atlantic | Lewis Urena, Spectrum





Georgia & The Carolinas | Scott Bender, Airespring





New England | Shane Senior, NHC





Florida | Scott Costa, Ooma

Midwest Region Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients:

Great Lakes | Austin Thompson, NHC





Mountain | Mark Merritt, Spectrum





Central | Kaycee Mikeska, NHC





Midwest | Peter Gasparro, Zultys

Southwest Region Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients:

Jose Marin, Spectrum

West Region Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients:

SoCal | Jackie Balkus, Spectrum





NorCal | Heidi Eccles, Dialpad





AZ/NV/UT | Seema Chiodo, RapidScale





Pacific Northwest | Mike Tuholski, Sangoma

"Channel Managers are often the first touchpoint for our Partners," says Managing Partner Alan Sandler. "What truly sets them apart is how deeply they care about the outcomes they help create. Their dedication shows in every detail—the extra effort, the collaboration, and the drive to deliver the right solution for each customer. Our award winners exemplify that spirit, working side-by-side with Partners to build trust, solve challenges, and elevate the experience from start to finish. That's the essence of the Sandler Partners community."

This year's National Summit also featured The Surfrider Foundation as the designated charity partner, with an on-site exhibit sharing their mission to protect the world's oceans and coastlines—and ways for attendees to get involved through personal action and support.

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 200+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

SOURCE Sandler Partners