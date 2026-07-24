Sandler Partners Expands Portfolio with VoicePrompts AI to Bring AI-Powered Phone Messaging to 10,000+ Trusted Technology Experts

As client expectations rise, phone messaging has become a critical, and often overlooked, part of the customer experience. VoicePrompts AI replaces a process that used to take weeks with instant, self-service creation and management, backed by 30+ years of industry expertise and a library of 1,000+ voices and fully licensed music across 50+ languages. The platform guarantees 100% compatibility with any phone system, and its Enterprise Portal gives multi-location organizations full control over voices, music, and brand-approved scripts from one place — making it a solution Partners can bring to nearly any client, in any industry.

"We're excited to welcome VoicePrompts AI to the Sandler Partners portfolio," said Alan Sandler, Managing Partner at Sandler Partners. "Our Sales Partners have been asking for AI-powered voice prompts to enhance the UCaaS and CCaaS solutions they sell every day: RingCentral, Zoom, Dialpad, Genesys, Talkdesk, Five9, NICE, and more. But we didn't want just another AI startup. We wanted a company with real DNA in customer experience, one that understands how high-quality customer interactions should work. VoicePrompts AI delivers on all three fronts: a 30-year history serving brands like Marriott International and Darden Restaurant Group that define customer care, seamless integration with the leading UCaaS and CCaaS platforms in our portfolio, and modern AI built for a new world of opportunity."

"Our team has spent 30 years working with brands globally to disseminate consistent, high-quality, brand-approved phone messaging across all their locations," said TJ Mathis, Co-Founder and CEO, VoicePrompts AI. "We built VoicePrompts AI to do that same work in minutes. Sandler Partners' advisors are the best in the channel, and we're thrilled to put this platform in their hands."

This partnership underscores a shared goal between the two companies: helping businesses adopt AI-powered tools without sacrificing control over their brand voice.

About VoicePrompts AI

VoicePrompts AI is an AI-powered phone messaging platform that lets businesses create, update, and manage auto-attendant, on-hold, and more in minutes instead of weeks. Built on more than three decades of phone messaging experience with Fortune 500 brands, VoicePrompts AI serves businesses across every industry, from single locations to multi-location enterprises, and is compatible with 100% of business phone systems. Learn more at voiceprompts.ai.

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners helps empower its network of leading independent Sales Partners to deliver a comprehensive range of technology solutions to organizations worldwide, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), and Continuity. Its community-focused approach enables Partners to identify the right solutions for customers quickly and objectively from a diverse portfolio of more than 220 Providers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to an innovative suite of sales tools within the Sandler Portal — including SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center — several of which are AI-powered, all backed by a robust support network, dedicated Sales Engineering expertise, and rich marketing resources. Together, these tools and resources empower Partners to focus on what they do best: delivering quality, value, innovative features, unmatched expertise, and exceptional service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partners community also benefit from the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a dedicated team committed to ensuring commissions are accurately identified, tracked, and paid.

Sandler Partners – Media Contact

Tina S. Dyksterhouse

[email protected]

310-861-2295

VoicePrompts AI – Media Contact

TJ Mathis

[email protected]

SOURCE Sandler Partners