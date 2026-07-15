Sandler Partners and Liminal Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Secure Generative AI Solutions to Enterprise Customers Nationwide

As organizations across industries look to accelerate their adoption of AI tools, the need for robust security, data protection, and policy enforcement has become critical. With Liminal, Partners can offer their clients unlimited, secure access to all the latest models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and others, plus the ability to safely leverage internal data in AI interactions. At the same time, the platform delivers the comprehensive data security, governance, and observability organizations demand. The result: organizations can move fast on AI without sacrificing control.

"Our goal is to equip Partners with the solutions, expertise, and resources they need to effectively lead strategic technology conversations with their clients," said Ryan Yakos, SVP, Channel – Midwest. "Liminal expands our AI portfolio with a differentiated platform that addresses a rapidly growing area of customer interest. We're excited to provide our Partners with another innovative solution that helps them create value and drive meaningful business outcomes."

"We're thrilled to partner with Sandler Partners to extend the reach of our AI governance platform," said Michelle Eatherton, Chief Business Officer at Liminal. "With a proven track record of delivering best-in-class technology solutions through their network of 10,000+ expert agents and advisors, Sandler is an ideal partner to help us empower more enterprises to adopt generative AI securely and responsibly."

This collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to helping businesses navigate AI adoption while maintaining security and control.

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners helps empower its network of leading independent Sales Partners to deliver a comprehensive range of technology solutions to organizations worldwide, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), and Continuity. Its community-focused approach enables Partners to identify the right solutions for customers quickly and objectively from a diverse portfolio of 220+ Providers.

Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to an innovative suite of sales tools within the Sandler Portal—including SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center—several of which are AI-powered, all backed by a robust support network, dedicated Sales Engineering expertise, and rich marketing resources. Together, these tools and resources empower Partners to focus on what they do best: delivering quality, value, performance, innovative solutions, unmatched expertise, and exceptional service to their clients.

Members of the Sandler Partners community also benefit from the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a dedicated team committed to ensuring commissions are accurately identified, tracked, and paid. For more information, visit www.sandlerpartners.com.

About Liminal

Liminal is the secure, flexible, cost effective way organizations deploy generative AI. With Liminal, regulated enterprises are able to experience the productivity benefits of AI, while enjoying world-class data protection, governance, and observability capabilities - all delivered with unparalleled cost efficiency. For more information, visit www.liminal.ai.

Media Contacts:

Sandler Partners

Tina S. Dyksterhouse

[email protected]

310.796.1393

Liminal

Marc Jacocks

[email protected]

303.578.6415

SOURCE Sandler Partners