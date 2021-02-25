Sandler Research Center Issues New Report "Leading From The Front In Challenging Times"

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sandler Research Center, a partnership between Sandler (www.Sandler.com) and Top Sales World, recently released their latest report titled "Leading From The Front In Challenging Times."

The Sandler Research Center conducted a global survey querying leaders and managers from different industries and organizations of the sales industry to uncover valuable insights about selling in these volatile times. The report shares benchmarks from around the world regarding readiness in the move to a virtual selling environment. 71.4% of respondents reported that their sales process has changed as a result of transitioning to a remote method of doing business.

Additional benchmarks on strategy, leadership, people management, coaching and training, technology, human capital management, as well as pipeline generation and management, are also revealed. The secret to success for sales leaders in these challenging times is to equip their teams with the tools to win in a digital selling ecosystem. The Sandler Research Center's data shows that 67.5% of leaders have not received training on how to lead remotely and that 42% of frontline sales professionals have not been adequately trained in how to sell remotely.

Jonathan Farrington, Director of Research for the Sandler Research Center, said, "For sales leaders to succeed they absolutely have to arm their sales teams with all the weaponry they will need for the next twelve months and beyond; not just to win the occasional skirmish but the full-blown battle."

Sandler is one of the largest training organizations in the world, providing innovative customer-focused content, tools, and resources designed to increase performance and stature of those involved in revenue generation. Delivery modalities include Virtual Instructor-Led Training (livestream & on-demand), Online Courses (SandlerOnline LMS), and in-person ILT via 270 local offices as well as the Corporate Development Division which serves enterprise organizations.

Programs focused on Prospecting, Social Selling, Enterprise Selling, Customer Success, Sales Management, Selling Into the C-Suite, and Coaching result in common processes, culture, and sales language within client organizations, translating to increased revenue and more accurate forecasting.

Download a copy of "Leading From The Front In Challenging Times" at www.Sandler.com/research.

SOURCE Sandler

Related Links

https://www.sandler.com

