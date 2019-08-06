Sandler Training Forms Alliance With Society Of Financial Service Professionals

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler Training (www.sandler.com), the award-winning organization acknowledged as one of the top training companies in the world, is working with the Society of Financial Service Professionals (Society of FSP) to bring advisors the latest tools and information to enhance their project management, processes, and leadership skills in order to increase success for themselves and their clients.

Stephen D. Tarr, CLU, ChFC, CAP, RICP, Senior Vice President of the Financial Services Practice at Sandler, is uniquely qualified to head this alliance. Tarr points out, "Sandler's ability to help enhance practice management and provide content that will be meaningful to financial service professionals is unsurpassed. The alliance of these two organizations will help these hard-working professionals build their practices and deliver better client service."

The Society of FSP is a multidisciplinary community of accomplished financial professionals – a unique collaboration of investment advisors, attorneys, CPAs, insurance professionals, and experts across a variety of sectors. "We are very excited to be partnering with Sandler," states Joe Frack, CEO, Society of FSP. "The alliance of FSP and Sandler will add real value to our members' practices. The ultimate goal is helping our members succeed and support their delivery of the best possible client service."

Sandler dominates the global training market through an unparalleled network of over 250 training centers worldwide making Sandler the largest training organization in the world. Sandler offers programs in sales, sales management, leadership, and management topics.

