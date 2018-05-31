Sandler Training Recognized by Training Industry and CV Magazine

Training Industry awards companies that "provide outstanding service, and have a proven track record for delivering superior sales training and improving the impact of the sales organization." Companies are selected based on the following criteria:

Thought leadership and influence on the sales training sector

Extent and quality of sales training topics and competencies

Company size and growth potential

Industry recognition and innovation

Strength of clients and geographic reach

"The organizations on 2018's Top 20 Sales Training Companies List have shown a tremendous amount of growth and innovation in the sales training industry," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "These companies have demonstrated their commitment to the modern learner, with innovative partnerships and the use of learning technologies to support a wide range of initiatives, including virtual instruction, training reinforcement and coaching."

In addition, Sandler has been awarded 2018's Leading Support Services – Most Outstanding for Coaching Services for 2018 from Corporate Vision magazine.

Corporate Vision is consistently working to "shine a spotlight on the brightest, best performing and most deserving companies and individuals from around the business world."

"Being named the Most Outstanding Company for Coaching Services is a genuine honor for Sandler Training," says Mattson. "At Sandler, success is our goal. The current proof of our ongoing success lies in the success of tens of thousands of our clients, whose lives and careers we continue to transform every year."

Sandler Training dominates the global training market through an unparalleled network of more than 250 training centers worldwide, making Sandler the largest training organization in the world, with professional trainers providing more than 450,000 hours per year of instruction in 23 languages. Sandler business experts offer insight and tips on current sales, sales management, leadership, and management topics. For more information about Sandler Training, please visit www.sandler.com.

