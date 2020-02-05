Sandler Training's Annual Sales & Leadership Summit Set For March 5 & 6, 2020

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional growth and networking are key to business success. Every year, over a thousand of the world's most successful sales, leadership, and management professionals gather for the Sandler Summit where they network, share ideas, celebrate each other's successes, and participate in sessions led by top Sandler training professionals and special guests. Sandler Training (www.sandler.com) is the leading global training organization in the world offering leading-edge expertise on a wide-range of sales, sales management, leadership, and management topics.

General sessions and breakout sessions focusing on the Sales Track, Management Track, and Executive Leadership will cover everything from "Are you prepared to accelerate your business?" and "Cross-Generational Management: Adjusting your management style for greater employee engagement & retention" to "Becoming the CVO: Chief Visionary Officer for your company" and "Preserve, Protect and Grow Your Client/Customer Base," attendees will leave the Summit feeling empowered, enlightened, and motivated.

Keynotes will be delivered by David Mattson, CEO & President of Sandler Training and Krish Dhanam, Global Corporate Adjunct with RZIM and Managing Partner and CEO of Skylife Success. Other speakers include Haley Ayraud, Bill Bartlett, Rob Fishman, Carlos Garrido, Hamish Knox, Mike Montague, John Rosso, Kevin Shulman, Anneli Thomson, and Amy Woodall; a full list is available at https://www.sandler.com/summit/.

Sandler Training dominates the global training market through an unparalleled network of more than 250 training centers worldwide, and professional trainers in more than 30 countries, serving global enterprise organizations as well as small to medium-sized businesses.

