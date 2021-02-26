Sandler Welcomes New Hires Jamie Bernier, Katie Williams, And Lisa Ellis

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler (www.sandler.com) is pleased to announce several new hires to the corporate team.

Jamie Bernier has been named Head of Global Brand & Marketing at Sandler. A versatile marketing leader with demonstrated success in developing and implementing strategic multi-channel lead generation strategies to drive bottom-line profitability, she is focused on Sandler's enterprise side of the business working closely with Damon Jones, Head of Global Growth and Strategy and Colum Lundt, Chief Revenue Officer of Global Strategy and Growth. Bernier was previous Director of Direct Marketing at ArmadaGlobal.

Lisa Ellis was named Senior Product Manager at Sandler. A results-oriented leader who manages aggressive product development timelines and complex delivery matrices, Ellis is bringing her skill and expertise from Korn Ferry and Miller Heiman Group where she was Resource Manager and Senior Product Manager, respectively. She will be working on launching new offerings to support the growth of Sandler's enterprise business.

Katie Williams has been named Sales Operations and Enablement Manager at Sandler. With a dedicated focus to optimizing sales performance, she will be accountable for all sales materials, analytics, and reporting within the enterprise division. Williams was previously a Sales Effectiveness Trainer in Learning & Development at Addison Group.

Sandler is one of the largest training organizations in the world, providing innovative customer-focused content, tools, and resources designed to increase performance and stature of those involved in revenue generation. Delivery modalities include Virtual Instructor-Led Training (livestream & on-demand), Online Courses (SandlerOnline LMS), and in-person ILT via 270 local offices as well as the Corporate Development Division which serves enterprise organizations.

Programs focused on Prospecting, Social Selling, Enterprise Selling, Customer Success, Sales Management, Selling Into the C-Suite, and Coaching result in common processes, culture, and sales language within client organizations, translating to increased revenue and more accurate forecasting.

