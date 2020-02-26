Sandler's "How To Succeed" Podcast Celebrates Over 1 Million Downloads

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler's highly popular podcast "How to Succeed," hosted by Sandler's Global Head of Content Mike Montague, has surpassed over 1 million downloads overall and now averages nearly 40,000 downloads per month, tripling the download activity from three years ago. All episodes may be found here: www.howtosucceed.libsyn.com and are available on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.

"How To Succeed" is a free, informative, educational, and motivational podcast available to the general public. The podcast offers a look at the attitudes, behaviors, and techniques necessary to succeed in all aspects of business and life.

Covering a wide range of topics, Montague has spoken with dozens of guests including Survivor winner Chris Underwood, Olympic gold medalists Dr. Cathy Ferguson and Garrett Weber-Gale, Adobe's Chris Duffey, Sandler President & CEO David Mattson, Sandler trainers, and many others.

The most downloaded podcasts of 2019 were:

-How to Succeed When You've Been Ghosted with Clint Babcock

https://lnkd.in/e_qgXPZ

-How to Succeed at Uncovering Pain with Greg Nanigian

https://lnkd.in/ekYEJV7

-How to Succeed at Eliminating Head Trash with Erin Pheil

https://lnkd.in/eE3nQfU

-How to Succeed at Overcoming Negotiating Tactics with Hamish Knox

https://lnkd.in/eFfJz6p

-How to Succeed at Connecting with Your Prospects with Linc Miller

https://lnkd.in/efWnrYk

