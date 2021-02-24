Sandler's "How To Succeed" Podcast Enters 5th Year

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler's highly popular podcast "How to Succeed," hosted by Sandler's Global Head of Content Mike Montague, has surpassed over 1.8 million downloads overall and had over 500,000 downloads in 2020. All episodes may be found here: www.howtosucceed.libsyn.com and are available on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.

"How To Succeed" is a free, informative, educational, and motivational podcast available to the general public. The podcast, produced by Sandler (www.Sandler.com), offers a look at the attitudes, behaviors, and techniques necessary to succeed in all aspects of business and life.

Montague noted, "As we come up on our 5th year and 500th episode, the guests and content of the show continues to improve and expand. We have more best-selling authors, popular speakers, and award-winning thought leaders sharing modern and innovative takes on how to succeed at leadership and sales."

The most downloaded podcasts of 2020 were:

How to Succeed at Prospecting During a Crisis with Mike Crandall https://howtosucceed.libsyn.com/how-to-succeed-at-prospecting-during-a-crisis How to Succeed at Sandler Rule #5 - Never answer an unasked question with David Mattson https://howtosucceed.libsyn.com/how-to-succeed-at-sandler-rule-5-never-answer-an-unasked-question How to Succeed at Rethinking The Sales Profession with Haley Haggerty https://howtosucceed.libsyn.com/ep356-how-to-succeed-at-rethinking-the-sales-profession How to Succeed at Getting More Referrals with John Rosso https://howtosucceed.libsyn.com/how-to-succeed-at-getting-more-referrals How to Succeed at Sandler Rule #1 - You have to learn how to fail to win with David Mattson https://howtosucceed.libsyn.com/how-to-succeed-at-sandler-rule-1-you-have-to-learn-how-to-fail-to-win

Sandler is one of the largest training organizations in the world, providing innovative customer-focused content, tools, and resources designed to increase performance and stature of those involved in revenue generation. Delivery modalities include Virtual Instructor-Led Training (livestream & on-demand), Online Courses (SandlerOnline LMS), and in-person ILT via 270 local offices as well as the Corporate Development Division which serves enterprise organizations.

Programs focused on Prospecting, Social Selling, Enterprise Selling, Customer Success, Sales Management, Selling Into the C-Suite, and Coaching result in common processes, culture, and sales language within client organizations, translating to increased revenue and more accurate forecasting.

