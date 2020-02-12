Sandler's Methodology and Gong's Revenue Intelligence Technology is an Unbeatable Combination

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is here to stay. The global leader in the training industry, Sandler (www.sandler.com), has partnered with Gong, creators of the Revenue Intelligence Platform™, to offer clients of both organizations the best of sales training with the best of an AI platform that captures customer interactions, understands what's being said, and delivers insights. These data-driven metrics will enhance every sales teams' and every sales managers' analysis of how sales calls are going. A virtual ride-along for the 21st-century.

In 2019, BitSight Technologies invested in both Sandler's training and Gong's technology, and rolled out the joint solution globally. "We chose Sandler to enable our team with sales fundamentals and advanced skills," said Jim McInerny, Vice President of Worldwide Commercial Sales at BitSight. "With Gong, we were able to granularly track sales rep adherence to Sandler's methodology and measure the effectiveness of the program overall. Since the new model has been in place, we have had two of the best quarters in the company's history."

David Mattson, CEO and President of Sandler, said, "We are always looking to partner with organizations that keep us at the top of our game. Gong allows us to remain at the cutting edge of technological advancement. We have decades of experience helping revenue and leadership teams succeed. New technologies enhance the ways we train and engage with our global enterprise clients as well as our small and medium sized clients."

Ryan Longfield, CRO at Gong (www.gong.io) added, "We are excited to offer Sandler clients the benefit of our AI-powered platform. Going forward, users will be able to turn on the Sandler instance in Gong to see how their training is playing out in the field, during sales conversations, and measure the ROI."

Sandler is the largest training organization in the world, with professionals in more than 30 countries. Its business experts offer leading-edge expertise on a wide range of sales, sales management, leadership, and management topics.

Gong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understand every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of options.

