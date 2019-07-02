SANDMARC Introduces Film Rig for iPhone and Mobile Filmmakers
Jul 02, 2019, 12:00 ET
SAN DIEGO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDMARC, a brand specializing in photography gear for iPhone, DJI and GoPro cameras, introduced a product focused on versatile iPhone and mobile filmmaking: SANDMARC Film Rig.
Designed for Action
Built entirely of aluminum, the Film Rig is designed for providing a stabilized footage when shooting action. It is compatible with all our lenses and does not need a counter-weight when shooting with a phone.
Ergonomic
Rather than one-handed use when shooting with an iPhone, GoPro or mobile device, the Film Rig allows users to use both hands for a longer time when filming, reducing fatigue when creating content.
Versatile
Enabling users to mount their iPhone, GoPro and most other smartphones. Users can also mount a microphone, an audio interface, a tripod and a variety of different lights. The configuration possibilities are limitless giving users the freedom to create better content.
Contact
For further information on SANDMARC's products, please contact Anri Rogers at pr@sandmarc.com. SANDMARC can also be reached via social media on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
