SANDMARC Introduces Film Rig for iPhone and Mobile Filmmakers

SAN DIEGO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDMARC, a brand specializing in photography gear for iPhone, DJI and GoPro cameras, introduced a product focused on versatile iPhone and mobile filmmaking: SANDMARC Film Rig.

Designed for Action

Compatible with iPhone XS Max, XS, XR, X, 8 Plus, 8, 7, GoPro, Osmo Action and most Android smartphones

Built entirely of aluminum, the Film Rig is designed for providing a stabilized footage when shooting action. It is compatible with all our lenses and does not need a counter-weight when shooting with a phone.

Ergonomic

Rather than one-handed use when shooting with an iPhone, GoPro or mobile device, the Film Rig allows users to use both hands for a longer time when filming, reducing fatigue when creating content.

Versatile

Enabling users to mount their iPhone, GoPro and most other smartphones. Users can also mount a microphone, an audio interface, a tripod and a variety of different lights. The configuration possibilities are limitless giving users the freedom to create better content.

Contact

For further information on SANDMARC's products, please contact Anri Rogers at pr@sandmarc.com. SANDMARC can also be reached via social media on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

SOURCE SANDMARC