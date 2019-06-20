SANDMARC Launches Anamorphic Lens for iPhone Filmmakers

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDMARC, a brand specializing in photography gear for iPhone, DJI and GoPro cameras, launched its most anticipated product for iPhone filmmaking: Anamorphic Lens.

Cinema Glass

Compatible with iPhone XS Max, XS, XR, X, 8 Plus, 8, 7 Plus and 7 models

Designed with professional mobile filmmaking in mind, the SANDMARC Anamorphic lens features a multi-element, multi-coated and anti-reflective glass for superior performance. The lens is housed in an aluminum exterior material for keeping it lightweight for shooting yet durable.

Ultra-Wide Field of View

SANDMARC's 1.33x Anamorphic Lens provides a 2.4:1 wide aspect ratio, enabling cinema-like videos for iPhone filmmakers. With its oval bokeh, the Anamorphic lens captures more horizontal information by squeezing the image. This method is very popular among cinema cameras used by movie makers, such as J.J. Abrams and Stephen Soderbergh.

Lens Flares

SANDMARC Anamorphic lens also features a lens flare effect similar to what you see in the movies when the lens is subjected to vivid light, either through car headlights, streetlights or any hard light during night shoots.

As with all SANDMARC lenses, the new Anamorphic comes with an included Pro iPhone case, along with a clip-on, for adding a versatile shooting experience. The new included Pro case features a more durable, protective and stylish finish. Together, the new Anamorphic and Pro case takes iPhone filmmaking to a new level.

Contact

For further information on SANDMARC's products, please contact Anri Rogers at pr@sandmarc.com. SANDMARC can also be reached via social media on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.

