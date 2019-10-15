SANDMARC Launches Hybrid Pro Filters for DSLR & Mirrorless Cameras

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDMARC, a brand specializing in photography gear for iPhone, DJI and GoPro cameras, launched professional-grade polarized ND filters for DSLR & Mirrorless cameras: Hybrid Pro Filters.

PRO Performance

Polarized ND Filters for DSLR / Mirrorless Cameras

The Hybrid Pro Filters combines SANDMARC's two best filters in one: ND & Polarizer. Whether a filmmaker or a photographer, this is the filter set to take everywhere.

ND filters improve the dynamic range of your shot in bright light, add motion blur to moving objects, and have more control over exposure without sacrificing a cinematic shutter speed.

Polarizer filter is the ultimate protector of highlights, defending against specific types of light pollution, while also providing a boost of color and capturing more details in your photograph.

Multi-Coated Glass

Hybrid Pro Filter is designed from a multi-coated and anti-reflective glass that produces accurate color transmission, and aluminum frame material that makes it both durable and light.

Versatile Shooting

Each Hybrid Filter set includes three filters: ND16/PL, ND32/PL and ND64/PL, allowing photographers and filmmakers to shoot in most weather conditions whether it be cloudy or bright conditions.

Contact

For further information on SANDMARC's products, please contact Anri Rogers at pr@sandmarc.com. SANDMARC can also be reached via social media on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Related Images

sandmarc-hybrid-pro-filters.jpg

sandmarc-hybrid-pro-filters.jpg

image3.jpg

sandmarc-hybrid-pro-filters.jpg

