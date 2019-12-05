SANDMARC Launches Lenses for iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro & 11

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDMARC, a brand specializing in photography gear for iPhone, DJI and GoPro cameras, launched its line of lenses and filters for iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro and 11 models.

Anamorphic Lens

iPhone 11, 11 Pro & Pro Max Lenses

Designed with professional mobile filmmaking in mind, the SANDMARC Anamorphic Lens paired with the new improved cameras for iPhone 11 Pro takes filmmaking to a professional level.

Telephoto Lens

With up to 4x zoom on the iPhone 11 Pro, the SANDMARC Telephoto lens is a 60mm equivalent lens ideal for documenting the streets of everyday life, the immense height of an inner-city building or a captivating portrait.

Macro Lens

From the brightest sunflowers to the smallest caterpillars, the Macro Lens captures vivid details you cannot see with the naked eye, enabling a photographer to experience the intimate intricacies the world has to offer.

Wide Lens

The new iPhone 11 Pro's triple lens camera system will at first seem there is no further need for additional lenses. However, SANDMARC's Wide Lens offers superior images both in low light and outdoor environments.

Patented Lens-to-Filter Thread

SANDMARC's lenses have direct compatibility with the line of filters currently offered for photography and filmmaking: Drama Filter, Scape Filter & Hybrid Filter. The patented thread design for direct mounting provides a seamless ecosystem between the lenses & filters.

Contact

For further information on SANDMARC's products, please contact Anri Rogers at pr@sandmarc.com. SANDMARC can also be reached via social media on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

