Sandol Pear Juice, health functional food effective in preventing bronchial diseases is launched

-       With the upcoming development of sauce using Dolbae and meal kit business

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBANCHON Farm, an agricultural company selected by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project," properly embodies the taste of Dolbae.

A fruit called Dolbae is known to be about five to eight times more effective than regular pears that we commonly encounter. Dolbae is known to be good for bronchial disease (such as residual cough, rhinitis, asthma, etc.), and is also good for detoxifying the liver.

The double boiling technique was used to extract all the good ingredients from Dolbae. Double boiling is a slow and gentle method of cooking whereby the food is placed in an inner pot. The company used 96.5% of Dolbae, 0.5% of Korean dried balloon flower, and only 3% of water for double boiling to infuse the rich taste of Dolbae into the juice.

IBANCHON Farm plans to inherit and further develop Korean traditional food by widening its business categories to sauce and raw materials as well as a meal kit business through cooperation with local small business restaurants.

IBANCHON Farm has been growing Korean native pears in a clean environment while working with various research institutes to produce processed products using various recipes.

Consumers are getting interested in IBANCHON Farm's products as the company develops various food and improves distribution channels using traditional Dolbae juice and fermented vinegar.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C9Q4TM5Y

