Sandoz Inc. Launches AmLactin® new Rapid Relief Restoring Cream with 15% lactic acid

"We developed the Rapid Relief Restoring Cream to meet the needs of our customers with everyday dry skin. The new cream was formulated to be gentle on the skin as well as light, airy and virtually translucent," said Emily Harris, Marketing Director of Sandoz, Inc. "Consumers want products that actually do what they claim. Our innovation team designs the AmLactin skincare line with the right ingredients and the right concentration to deliver on the brand's promised results."

Developed to address flaky, ashy, dry skin, AmLactin Rapid Relief Restoring Cream contains 15% lactic acid plus three ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) providing 24-hour moisturization. It can be applied daily to large or small areas of the body such as arms, legs, trunk, elbows and hands, leaving visibly soft, youthful-looking skin.

"AmLactin is the unsung hero of drugstore moisturizers. With a 15% concentration of lactic acid, the Rapid Relief Restoring Cream helps my patients address everyday flaky, dry skin," said Dr. Kavita Mariwalla, board certified dermatologist of Mariwalla Dermatology. "I love how the Rapid Relief's rich, creamy formula is non-greasy."

About Lactic Acid

Lactic Acid, the key ingredient in AmLactin Rapid Relief Restoring Cream, has been studied in more than 50 clinical trials. The most significant skin improvements were achieved when the concentration of lactic acid was 10% or greater demonstrating that concentration matters.

Skin benefits of Lactic Acid include:

Boosts the skin's natural renewal process through gentle exfoliation

Works to help retain skin brightness and luminosity

Moisturizes to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles

Improves skin texture and appearance for softer, smoother skin

Is a powerful humectant that helps attract and retain moisture

Lactic Acid is a naturally occurring alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) which can be derived from sources such as dairy and fruit. Lactic Acid is also a key component of the skin's Natural Moisturizing Factor and is considered a gentle acid used in many skin care products.

AmLactin Rapid Relief Cream is paraben-free, fragrance-free and non-greasy. It retails for $24.99 (12 oz. jar) and is available online at Amazon.com/AmLactin .

About AmLactin® Skin Care

AmLactin® is more than a moisturizer. The AmLactin® line of body lotions and creams contain between 12% and 15% lactic acid and gently exfoliate and deeply hydrate for softer, smoother the skin. The #1 dermatologist recommended moisturizer brand with lactic acid, AmLactin® has been relieving rough, dry skin for more than 20 years.

Sunburn Alert: This product contains an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase your skin's sensitivity to sunburn. Be sun smart: use sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterward.

